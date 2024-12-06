Live Radio
Marist defeats Mount St. Mary’s 53-50

The Associated Press

December 6, 2024, 9:27 PM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli scored 13 points as Marist beat Mount St. Mary’s 53-50 on Friday night.

Pascarelli added three steals for the Red Foxes (5-2, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jackson Price went 4 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 11 points.

Dallas Hobbs led the way for the Mountaineers (5-3, 0-1) with 11 points. Mount St. Mary’s also got eight points, eight rebounds and two steals from Terrell Ard.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

