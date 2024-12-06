Lilly has 23 as Brown takes down Bryant 76-75

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. scored 23 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left to help…

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. scored 23 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left to help Brown beat Bryant 76-75 on Friday night.

Lilly shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Bears (6-3). Landon Lewis scored 21 points while going 9 of 12 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Aaron Cooley finished 7 of 14 from the field to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs (5-5) were led by Rafael Pinzon, who posted 22 points and two steals. Bryant also got 19 points, six rebounds and two blocks from Earl Timberlake. Barry Evans also put up 15 points and eight rebounds.

