Kino Lilly Jr. rallies Brown to 84-80 victory over previously unbeaten Rhode Island in 2OT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. scored 23 points and made five free throws in the final 31 seconds of a second overtime to lead Brown to an 84-80 victory over Rhode Island.

The Bears (7-3) won for the sixth straight time and ended a nine-game win streak to begin the season for the Rams (9-1).

Lilly added 10 assists for the Bears. Aaron Cooley scored 19 points and blocked four shots. Landon Lewis totaled 15 points, five rebounds, four steals, and four blocks. The Bears picked up their sixth straight win.

The Rams were led by Sebastian Thomas with 22 points and three steals. Jamarques Lawrence added 17 points and David Green pitched in with 16 points and 11 rebounds. The loss ended a nine-game winning streak for the Rams.

Thomas hit a 3-pointer for Rhode Island with 2::25 left for the final points in regulation play, sending the game to OT tied at 65. Lilly hit a jumper with 2:02 left for the final points in the first extra period, forcing a second OT tied at 71.

