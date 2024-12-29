Johnson scores 33 as Tennessee Tech knocks off NAIA-member Milligan 95-75

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rodney Johnson Jr.’s 33 points led Tennessee Tech over NAIA-member Milligan 95-75 on Sunday. Johnson added…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rodney Johnson Jr.’s 33 points led Tennessee Tech over NAIA-member Milligan 95-75 on Sunday.

Johnson added five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (6-7). Kyle Layton scored 11 points and added five assists. Ray Glasgow had 10 points and went 4 of 7 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Handje Tamba finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Buffs. Sam Gold added nine points and six rebounds for Milligan. Jayme Peay also put up nine points.

