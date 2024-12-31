Javon Small hits go-ahead FT with 1.8 seconds left, sending West Virginia to 62-61 win over No. 7 KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Javon Small hit the go-ahead free throw with 1.8 seconds remaining, and short-handed West Virginia held…

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Javon Small hit the go-ahead free throw with 1.8 seconds remaining, and short-handed West Virginia held on after blowing an 18-point second-half lead to beat seventh-ranked Kansas 62-61 in an intense Big 12 opener for both teams Tuesday.

Eduardo Andre had 15 points and Small finished with 13 for the Mountaineers (10-2, 1-0), who built a 38-20 lead despite missing two of their three leading scorers to injuries, only to watch Kansas (9-3, 0-1) use a 15-2 run to get back in the game.

Zeke Mayo, who led the Jayhawks with 27 points, converted a three-point play to tie the game 61-all with 16 seconds left. Small was fouled by Kansas freshman Flory Bidunga at the other end and made the second of two free throws, and KJ Adams missed a contested shot as time expired that would have sent the game to overtime.

NO. 1 TENNESSEE 67, NORFOLK STATE 52

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chaz Lanier scored 24 points to lead No. 1 Tennessee to a victory over stubborn Norfolk State.

The Volunteers (13-0), off to the second best start in program history, got 10 points from Zakai Zeigler, Cade Phillips and Jordan Gainey. Igor Milicik had 10 rebounds.

Christian Ings scored 19 for the Spartans (9-7) and Brian Moore Jr. had 18.

Lanier had 14 points at halftime to lead Tennessee to its 35-28 advantage at the break. Norfolk State, led by Moore with 11 points, connected on just 1 of 7 3-pointers, but outscored the Vols, 16-12, in the paint.

NO. 4 DUKE 88, VIRGINIA TECH 65

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Cooper Flagg scored 24 points as No. 14 Duke won its seventh straight game, beating Virginia Tech.

Tyrese Proctor and Kon Knueppel both had 13 points, Isaiah Evans posted 12 points and Sion James and Mason Gillis added 10 points apiece for Duke (11-2, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Flagg, a heralded freshman, shot 9-for-14 from the field with two 3-pointers. His dunk off an inbounds play marked his only points in the final 10 minutes. He also had six assists.

Toby Lawal scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half for Virginia Tech (5-8, 0-2), which was in its first true road game. Patrick Wessler had 10 points off the bench. The Hokies’ only win at Duke came almost 18 years ago.

The Hokies were within 49-40 before Proctor and Evans hit 3-pointers on the next two Duke possessions.

NO. 8 MARQUETTE 78, PROVIDENCE 50

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kam Jones had 18 points and 10 assists to lead a balanced Marquette offense as the No. 8 Golden Eagles cruised to a win over Providence.

Stevie Mitchell added 14 points on 5-8 shooting for Marquette, which made 11 threes. David Joplin and Zaide Lowry each had 11 points for the Golden Eagles (12-2, 3-0 Big East). They were up 47-20 at halftime and led by as many as 32 points during the closing stages.

Wesley Cardet had 11 points off the bench for Providence (7-7, 1-2). The Friars shot 34% from the field.

NO. 10 KENTUCKY 88, BROWN 54

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Andrew Carr scored all of his 14 points in the first half, Otega Oweh added 13 and the Wildcats handled the Bears.

Oweh had 11 points after halftime, including seven in the first five minutes of the second half to put the Wildcats (11-2) up 52-32 with 15:38 remaining. Amari Williams and Koby Brea each added 13 points.

Kino Lilly Jr. scored 16 points to lead Brown (7-5), but the Bears’ leading scorer never was able to control the game. He hit two 3-pointers but entered the game averaging four 3s per game to rank third in the nation.

NO. 25 BAYLOR 81, UTAH 56

WACO, Texas (AP) — V.J. Edgecombe scored 19 points, three other Baylor players had 15 and the Bears led throughout in a win over the Utes in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Baylor (9-3) scored the game’s first 11 points in just over five minutes, including two layups by Jeremy Roach.

Miami transfer Norchad Omier had 15 points and 14 rebounds for his seventh double-double this season and 75th of his career. He is the NCAA leader among active players with those double-doubles and his 1,446 rebounds. Duke transfer Roach and freshman Robert Wright II both also had 15 points.

Hunter Erickson had 13 points for league newcomer Utah (8-4), which played its first Big 12 game and faced Baylor for the first time since 1960. Mason Madsen had 10 points.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.