Jacobs scores 19 as Southern defeats Tulsa 70-66

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Michael Jacobs’ 19 points off of the bench helped lead Southern to a 70-66 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.

Jacobs shot 7 of 15 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Jaguars (4-4). Cam Amboree added 10 points while going 3 of 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) while they also had five rebounds. Derrick Tezeno shot 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Golden Hurricane (4-6) were led by Keaston Willis, who recorded 23 points and seven rebounds. Tyshawn Archie added 17 points, four assists and two blocks for Tulsa. Ian Smikle also had 11 points and eight rebounds.

