Jacksonville defeats East Tennessee State 60-52

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Robert McCray scored 22 points as Jacksonville beat East Tennessee State 60-52 on Saturday. McCray added…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Robert McCray scored 22 points as Jacksonville beat East Tennessee State 60-52 on Saturday.

McCray added five rebounds, five steals, and four blocks for the Dolphins (6-5). Zimi Nwokeji scored 15 points while going 5 of 6 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. Kendall Munson shot 3 of 4 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with eight points.

The Buccaneers (6-5) were led by John Buggs III, who recorded 15 points. East Tennessee State also got 13 points and five assists from Quimari Peterson. Jaden Seymour also put up nine points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.