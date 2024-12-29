Holy Cross secures 82-46 victory over Regis (MA)

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Max Green’s 16 points helped Holy Cross defeat Regis (MA) 82-46 on Sunday. Green also had…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Max Green’s 16 points helped Holy Cross defeat Regis (MA) 82-46 on Sunday.

Green also had nine rebounds and six assists for the Crusaders (8-5). Aidan Richard scored 13 points, going 4 of 6 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Declan Ryan went 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Jamir Harvey finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Pride. Aamyr Sullivan added nine points and five assists for Regis (MA). Dan Grasso finished with six points.

Holy Cross took the lead with 19:46 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 36-20 at halftime, with Richard racking up 10 points. Holy Cross extended its lead to 82-43 during the second half, fueled by a 15-2 scoring run. Green scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Holy Cross hosts Loyola (MD) in its next matchup on Thursday.

