Harris scores 32, Southern Miss takes down William Carey 80-70

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Denijay Harris’ 32 points led Southern Miss over William Carey 80-70 on Monday night.

Harris also contributed 23 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (6-7). Neftali Alvarez scored 14 points, going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line. Christian Watson shot 2 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Dylan Brumfield finished with 27 points, six assists and two steals for the Crusaders. Ashton Campbell added 14 points, six rebounds and three steals for William Carey.

Southern Miss visits James Madison in its next matchup on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

