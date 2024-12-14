Gainey scores at the buzzer, No. 1 Tennessee’s season-opening win streak hits 10 in win over Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Jordan Gainey scored on a driving layup as time expired and finished with a career-high 23…

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Jordan Gainey scored on a driving layup as time expired and finished with a career-high 23 points as No. 1 Tennessee extended its season-opening winning streak to 10 games, beating Illinois 66-64 on Saturday.

After Illinois tied the game at 64 on the second of two free throws by Kasparas Jakucionis with 5.7 seconds left, Gainey took control. The Vols’ senior guard inbounded the ball to Igor Milicic, got it back and raced three-quarters the length of the court and scored over Jakucionis as time ran out.

Chaz Lanier scored 17 points for Tennessee before fouling out with 3:42 left. Milicic had 14 rebounds and a key steal and dunk with 1:32 remaining that put the Vols up 64-62.

Tennessee has won its first 10 games in a season for the first time in 25 years.

Jakucionis scored 22 points for Illinois (7-3). Tre White had 11 points and Kylan Boswell and Will Riley added 10 apiece.

Tennessee led 31-30 at halftime and finished 20 of 28 from the line. Illinois hit 30 of 36 free throw tries.

Takeaways

Tennessee: The Vols should retain their No. 1 spot in the AP poll with the win.

Illinois: The Illini failed to win the rebounding battle for the first time this season, trailing 42-37.

Key moment

Tennessee hadn’t trailed by more than three points this season before falling behind 8-0 in the first half. The Vols rallied and moved ahead at 18-17.

Key stat

Tennessee is 9-1 in games in which they are ranked No. 1 in coach Rick Barnes’ 10 seasons and is 10-2 all-time. Illinois fell to 3-23 all-time vs. No. 1-ranked teams.

Up next

Tennessee hosts Western Carolina on Tuesday. Illinois takes on Missouri on Dec. 22 in St. Louis.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.