Forney and CSU Bakersfield host Wichita State

Wichita State Shockers (5-6) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-10, 0-2 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield plays Wichita State after Cheyenne Forney scored 20 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 65-46 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Roadrunners are 0-4 in home games. CSU Bakersfield ranks seventh in the Big West in rebounding with 30.9 rebounds. Aryana Dizon leads the Roadrunners with 5.3 boards.

The Shockers are 1-1 on the road. Wichita State is 3-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 32.2% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points lower than the 40.7% Wichita State allows to opponents. Wichita State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game CSU Bakersfield allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alli Dioli is scoring 7.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Roadrunners.

Jayla Murray is scoring 11.0 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Shockers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

