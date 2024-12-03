Djokovic scores 17 as Charleston takes down Tusculum 94-71

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Lazar Djokovic’s 17 points helped Charleston defeat Tusculum 94-71 on Tuesday night. Djokovic also added five…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Lazar Djokovic’s 17 points helped Charleston defeat Tusculum 94-71 on Tuesday night.

Djokovic also added five rebounds for the Cougars (6-2). Justas Stonkus shot 4 of 6 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. CJ Fulton shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding five rebounds and seven assists.

The Pioneers were led in scoring by Malachi Hale, who finished with 15 points and two blocks. Tusculum also got 11 points from Josiah Morris.

Charleston led 48-30 at halftime, with Djokovic racking up 13 points. Charleston extended its lead to 72-55 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Stonkus scored a team-high eight points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

