Central Arkansas secures 87-69 win against Southwestern Christian

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Elias Cato scored 22 points as Central Arkansas beat Southwestern Christian 87-69 on Sunday night.

Cato also contributed 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Bears (4-9). Layne Taylor scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 14, including 3 for 10 from beyond the arc and added three steals. Brayden Fagbemi had 13 points.

The Eagles were led by Deondre Dunn, who posted 26 points, six rebounds and three steals. George McCurdy added 14 points for Southwestern Christian. Chris Fetuga had 13 points, seven rebounds and five steals.

