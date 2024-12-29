Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Central Arkansas secures 87-69…

Central Arkansas secures 87-69 win against Southwestern Christian

The Associated Press

December 29, 2024, 7:25 PM

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Elias Cato scored 22 points as Central Arkansas beat Southwestern Christian 87-69 on Sunday night.

Cato also contributed 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Bears (4-9). Layne Taylor scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 14, including 3 for 10 from beyond the arc and added three steals. Brayden Fagbemi had 13 points.

The Eagles were led by Deondre Dunn, who posted 26 points, six rebounds and three steals. George McCurdy added 14 points for Southwestern Christian. Chris Fetuga had 13 points, seven rebounds and five steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up