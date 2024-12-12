Bonham scores 22 as Chattanooga beats Evansville 75-67

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Trey Bonham’s 22 points helped Chattanooga defeat Evansville 75-67 on Thursday night. Bonham went 8 of…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Trey Bonham’s 22 points helped Chattanooga defeat Evansville 75-67 on Thursday night.

Bonham went 8 of 12 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Mocs (6-4). Frank Champion finished 6 of 10 from the field to add 12 points. Honor Huff shot 4 for 11, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Purple Aces (3-7) were led by Tanner Cuff, who posted 18 points, four assists and two blocks. Tayshawn Comer added 15 points and eight assists for Evansville. Gabriel Pozzato also had 12 points.

Chattanooga carried a 41-29 lead into the break. Chattanooga used an 8-0 run in the second half to build an 11-point lead at 68-57 with 3:14 left.

