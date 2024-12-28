Alabama State faces Florida on 7-game road skid

Alabama State Hornets (2-9) at Florida Gators (8-5) Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 3:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State will attempt…

Alabama State Hornets (2-9) at Florida Gators (8-5)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 3:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State will attempt to end its seven-game road slide when the Hornets visit Florida.

The Gators are 7-1 in home games. Florida is eighth in the SEC with 39.5 points per game in the paint led by Alexia Gassett averaging 8.0.

The Hornets are 0-6 on the road. Alabama State is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 21.5 turnovers per game.

Florida’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 4.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 44.1 points per game, 22.1 fewer points than the 66.2 Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is averaging 16.2 points, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Gators.

Cordasia Harris is shooting 40.4% and averaging 9.5 points for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 41.5 points, 25.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 28.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

