Ahmad Robinson scores 21 in near triple-double and Mercer beats Georgia State 71-68

ATLANTA (AP) — Ahmad Robinson scored 21 points as Mercer beat Georgia State 71-68 on Saturday.

Robinson had nine rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals for the Bears (7-6). Tyler Johnson went 7 of 15 from the field (3 for 10 from 3-point range) to add 19 points. Cam Bryant shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Bears outscored the Panthers 10-4 over the final 4 1/2 minutes.

The Panthers (4-9) were led in scoring by Cesare Edwards, who finished with 20 points and two steals. Georgia State also got 14 points from Malachi Brown. Zarigue Nutter also put up 14 points and four assists. The Panthers prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

