Abilene Christian plays Texas Southern, aims for 4th straight home win

Texas Southern Tigers (1-9) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-5) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -9.5;…

Texas Southern Tigers (1-9) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-5)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -9.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts Texas Southern looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Wildcats have gone 4-1 in home games. Abilene Christian has a 3-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Tigers have gone 0-8 away from home. Texas Southern averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 0-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Abilene Christian scores 76.8 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 86.5 Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern averages 67.9 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 71.2 Abilene Christian allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Jack Madden averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc.

Kavion McClain averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.