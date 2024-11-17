Western Kentucky wins 66-61 against Lipscomb

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Don McHenry had 21 points in Western Kentucky’s 66-61 victory over Lipscomb on Sunday. McHenry…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Don McHenry had 21 points in Western Kentucky’s 66-61 victory over Lipscomb on Sunday.

McHenry went 9 of 19 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Hilltoppers (2-2). Babacar Faye scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. Enoch Kalambay shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Jacob Ognacevic led the way for the Bisons (2-3) with nine points and 11 rebounds. Joe Anderson added nine points and seven rebounds. Miles White totaled nine points, seven rebounds and two steals.

McHenry scored 11 points in the first half and Western Kentucky went into halftime trailing 31-30. Western Kentucky used an 8-0 second-half run to erase a one-point deficit and take the lead at 55-48 with 5:16 left.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

