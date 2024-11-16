Vanderbilt beats Jackson State 94-81 for first 4-0 start since 18-19 campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Edwards scored 16 points and Tyler Nickel scored 15 points and Vanderbilt beat Jackson State…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Edwards scored 16 points and Tyler Nickel scored 15 points and Vanderbilt beat Jackson State 94-81 on Saturday.

AJ Hoggard scored 13 points, reserve Jaylen Carey 11 and Devin McGlockton 10 for Vanderbilt, which had nine players score. Despite being outrebounded 43-32, Vanderbilt made 16 of 38 from 3-point range compared to 7 of 19 for the Tigers.

Shannon Grant and Marcus Watson Jr. each scored 16 points, Jayme Mitchell Jr. 15 and Dorian McMillan 13 for Jackson State (0-4). It’s the seventh consecutive season Jackson State has lost at least its last four games.

Vanderbilt crafted a 9-0 lead before Jackson State rallied to get within 18-17. MJ Collins Jr. made consecutive layups for a 47-34 lead and Vanderbilt maintained its double-digit lead for the remainder.

The Commodores are averaging 91.5 points per contest and are off to their first 4-0 start since the 2018-19 season, a year in which they went winless (0-18) in the SEC.

