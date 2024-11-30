Utah holds off Eastern Washington 88-80 behind Gabe Madsen’s season-high 28 points

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored a season-high 28 points and Utah held off Eastern Washington for an…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabe Madsen scored a season-high 28 points and Utah held off Eastern Washington for an 88-80 victory on Saturday.

Eastern Washington trailed for most of the second half and pulled within 77-73 with 3:56 remaining. Ezra Ausar answered with a three-point play, sparking a 9-2 spurt for the Utes, and the Eagles didn’t get closer.

Madsen shot 7 of 14 from the floor, 11 of 12 from the free-throw line and made three of the Utes’ four 3-pointers. Ausar added 20 points for Utah (6-1). Lawson Lovering chipped in 16 points to go with eight rebounds.

Andrew Cook scored 23 points to lead Eastern Washington (1-7). Sebastian Hartmann made three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for the Eagles, who made 17 of 18 free throws and 11 of 30 (37%) from long range.

Cook scored nine points and the Eagles made three 3s during a 20-7 run to get within 77-73.

Utah led by as many as seven points in the first half and took a 43-41 advantage into the break. Madsen made two 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Ausar added 12 in the first half for the Utes. Hartmann scored 14 first-half points for the Eagles.

