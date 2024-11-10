Talbert, Pinedo lead Saint Francis (PA) over Campbell 65-64

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Valentino Pinedo hit the second of two free throws with a second left to lift…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Valentino Pinedo hit the second of two free throws with a second left to lift St. Francis (PA) to a 65-64 win over Campbell on Sunday.

Aaron Talbert scored 18 points, hitting 5 of 10 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Red Flash (1-2). Pinedo scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Bobby Rosenberger III had 10 points and finished 5 of 10 from the field.

Jasin Sinani led the way for the Fighting Camels (1-2) with 18 points. Cameron Gregory added 10 points for Campbell. Nolan Dorsey had eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Talbert scored seven points in the first half and Saint Francis (PA) went into the break trailing 42-31. Talbert scored 11 points in the second half. Saint Francis (PA) outscored Campbell by 12 points over the final half.

Up next for Saint Francis (PA) is a matchup Tuesday with Penn State on the road. Campbell hosts Newberry on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

