Swope’s 30 lead Saint Louis past Quinnipiac 81-67

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Isaiah Swope’s 30 points led Saint Louis over Quinnipiac 81-67 on Monday night.

Swope added six assists for the Billikens (3-2). Gibson Jimerson scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Robbie Avila shot 4 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

Paul Otieno finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Bobcats (3-4). Khaden Bennett added 14 points for Quinnipiac. Doug Young also had seven points.

Saint Louis carried a slim one-point lead into halftime, as Swope led the way with 12 points. Saint Louis outscored Quinnipiac by 13 points in the second half, and Swope scored a team-high 18 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

