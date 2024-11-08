Sports on TV for Nov. 11 – 17

Adv09
(All times Eastern)
Monday, Nov. 11
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — W. Michigan at Butler
9 p.m.
FS1 — Cent. Michigan at Marquette
COLLEGE GOLF
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Southwest Airlines Showcase: First Round, Cedar Crest Golf Club, Dallas
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at L.A. Rams
Tuesday, Nov. 12
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas vs. Michigan St., Atlanta
FS1 — Hampton at Providence
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Jackson St. at Xavier
9 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky vs. Duke, Atlanta
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — CFP Rankings Show
COLLEGE GOLF
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Southwest Airlines Showcase: Second Round, Cedar Crest Golf Club, Dallas
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — New York at Philadelphia
TRUTV — New York at Philadelphia (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Golden State
TRUTV — Dallas at Golden State (DataCast)
Wednesday, Nov. 13
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Le Moyne at UConn
9 p.m.
FS1 — Houston Christian at Creighton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
COLLEGE GOLF
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Southwest Airlines Showcase: Third Round, Cedar Crest Golf Club, Dallas
GOLF
2 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, First Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Fire Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at Oklahoma City
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at L.A. Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Detroit at Pittsburgh
TRUTV — Detroit at Pittsburgh (DataCast)
10 p.m.
TNT — Los Angeles at Colorado
TRUTV — Los Angeles at Colorado (DataCast)
Thursday, Nov. 14
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Grand Canyon vs. Arizona St., Phoenix
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Creighton at Kansas St.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — East Carolina at Tulsa
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Grambling St. at Alabama A&M
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge, First Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
2 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Fire Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League: Greece vs. England, Athens
7:30 p.m.
TRUTV — CONCACAF Nations League: Jamaica vs. U.S., Quarterfinal – Leg 1, Kingston, Jamaica
TRUTV — CONCACAF Nations League: Jamaica vs. U.S., Quarterfinal – Leg 1, Kingston, Jamaica (DataCast)
Friday, Nov. 15
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
TNT — Virginia vs. Villanova, Baltimore
TRUTV — Virginia vs. Villanova, Baltimore (DataCast)
6 p.m.
FS1 — TCU at Michigan
8 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at Maryland
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — UConn at North Carolina
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — North Texas at UTSA
ESPNU — Howard at NC Central
9 p.m.
FOX — UCLA at Washington
10 p.m.
FS1 — Houston at Arizona
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
2 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Fire Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Lakers at San Antonio
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Golden State
Saturday, Nov. 16
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix Sprint, Valencia, Spain
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
FS1 — Wake Forest at Xavier
1 p.m.
NBC — Notre Dame at Georgetown
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — TBA
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — TBA
3:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
CBS — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
NBC — Virginia at Notre Dame
4 p.m.
FOX — TBA
7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
6 p.m.
FS1 — TBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
NBC — TBA
8 p.m.
FOX — TBA
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — TBA
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
GOLF
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.
1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Fire Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
CBS — NWSL Playoffs: TBD, Quarterfinal
Sunday, Nov. 17
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
TRUTV — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix, Valencia, Spain
10 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif. (Taped)
4 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
FS1 — New Mexico at St. John’s
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Utah at Mississippi St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
FS1 — Stanford at Indiana
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Alabama
3 p.m.
ESPN — NC State at TCU
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Finlandia Trophy, Helsinki, Finland
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Detroit, Minnesota at Tennessee, Las Vegas at Miami, Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Chicago, L.A. Rams at New England, Cleveland at New Orleans
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Denver, Seattle at San Francisco
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Kansas City at Buffalo
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers
PEACOCK — Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ABC — NWSL Playoffs: TBD, Quarterfinal
