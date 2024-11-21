South Florida defeats Portland 74-68

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Kobe Knox’s 13 points helped South Florida defeat Portland 74-68 on Thursday. Knox also had six…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Kobe Knox’s 13 points helped South Florida defeat Portland 74-68 on Thursday.

Knox also had six rebounds for the Bulls (3-2). Brandon Stroud added 11 points while shooting 4 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds. Jamille Reynolds shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Pilots (2-3) were led in scoring by Max Mackinnon, who finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Vincent Delano added 14 points for Portland. A.Rapp also had 11 points and eight rebounds.

South Florida went into the half ahead of Portland 38-33. Knox scored eight second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

