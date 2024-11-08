Sabol scores 28, Buffalo beats Fredonia St. 87-78

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Sabol scored 28 points as Buffalo beat Fredonia St. 87-78 on Friday night. Sabol shot…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Sabol scored 28 points as Buffalo beat Fredonia St. 87-78 on Friday night.

Sabol shot 8 for 15 (7 for 14 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bulls (2-0). Anquan Boldin Jr. added 22 points while shooting 9 for 14 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Tyson Dunn had 14 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

The Blue Devils were led in scoring by Brandon Kulakowski, who finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and two steals. SUNY-Fredonia also got 19 points and three steals from Martin Garza. Malik Jemison also had 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Boldin scored 12 points in the first half and Buffalo went into halftime trailing 41-37. Sabol’s 19-point second half helped Buffalo finish off the nine-point victory.

