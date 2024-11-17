Puoch Dobuol scores 16 points to lead Southern past Ecclesia 131-42

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Puoch Dobuol had 16 points in Southern’s 131-42 win over Ecclesia on Sunday night. Dobuol…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Puoch Dobuol had 16 points in Southern’s 131-42 win over Ecclesia on Sunday night.

Dobuol had 12 rebounds for the Jaguars (1-3). Jayce Depron scored 16 points while going 6 of 12 (4 for 10 from 3-point range). Jordan Johnson shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Royals were led in scoring by Justin Reaves, who finished with 14 points and two steals. Ahmad Raymond added 10 points for Ecclesia. Ezekiel Blades also had seven points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Up next for Southern is a matchup Wednesday with Texas A&M on the road. Ecclesia visits UAPB on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.