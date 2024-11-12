Northern Illinois defeats Monmouth 79-66

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Quentin Jones had 22 points in Northern Illinois’ 79-66 victory against Monmouth on Tuesday night. Jones…

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Quentin Jones had 22 points in Northern Illinois’ 79-66 victory against Monmouth on Tuesday night.

Jones shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 10 from the line for the Huskies (1-1). Ethan Butler scored 15 points while going 6 of 9 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line and added three blocks. James Dent Jr. finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Abdi Bashir Jr. led the way for the Hawks (0-3) with 25 points and two steals. Madison Durr added 14 points for Monmouth. Justin Ray finished with 10 points.

Northern Illinois took the lead with 2:30 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 42-34 at halftime, with Jones racking up 15 points. Northern Illinois extended its lead to 51-34 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Kailon Nicholls scored a team-high eight points in the second half and finished with 10 points for the Huskies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

