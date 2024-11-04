No. 11 Duke women roll 89-36 in season-opening win over Radford

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Reigan Richardson scored seven of her 11 points in the first quarter when No. 11 Duke…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Reigan Richardson scored seven of her 11 points in the first quarter when No. 11 Duke took off to a big lead, Jordan Wood finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, and the Blue Devils cruised to an 89-36 win over Radford in their season opener Monday.

Richardson, on the Naismith Trophy watch list, scored nine points to lead Duke in the first half, playing 15 minutes before sitting out most of the second.

Delaney Thomas added 12 points, Jadyn Donovan had 10 points and nine rebounds and Oluchi Okananwa and Toby Fournier scored 10 points each for Duke.

Neither team shot well from deep on a combined 37 shots from the arc, but the Blue Devils scored 41 points off 34 turnovers.

Cate Carlson led the Highlanders with 10 points and six rebounds.

Duke scored the first seven points of the game and took off to a 26-9 first-quarter lead with Richardson and Wood combining for all the points in a 9-0 run. It was 40-24 at halftime before a 31-6 third-quarter run turned the game into a rout.

Duke announced Monday that sophomore transfer guard Riley Nelson, who was a 2023 five-star recruit, would redshirt this season because of a knee injury suffered last season with Maryland.

