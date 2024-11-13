Mostafa’s 18 lead Middle Tennessee over Evansville 80-63

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Essam Mostafa’s 18 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat Evansville 80-63 on Wednesday night. Mostafa also had…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Essam Mostafa’s 18 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat Evansville 80-63 on Wednesday night.

Mostafa also had 10 rebounds for the Blue Raiders (3-0). Jlynn Counter scored 14 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor and added eight rebounds and three steals. Camryn Weston shot 6 for 14, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Purple Aces (1-2) were led in scoring by Cameron Haffner, who finished with 16 points. Tanner Cuff added 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Evansville. Gabriel Pozzato also put up 11 points and two steals.

Middle Tennessee took the lead with one second left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 41-38 at halftime, with Counter racking up 12 points. Middle Tennessee pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a three-point lead to 13 points. Mostafa led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

