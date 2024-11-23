Monmouth Hawks and the Presbyterian Blue Hose square off in Huntsville, Texas

Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-3) vs. Monmouth Hawks (0-7) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian and Monmouth square…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-3) vs. Monmouth Hawks (0-7)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian and Monmouth square off in Huntsville, Texas.

The Hawks are 0-7 in non-conference play. Monmouth is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Blue Hose are 4-3 in non-conference play. Presbyterian ranks seventh in the Big South with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Jonah Pierce averaging 7.6.

Monmouth’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Monmouth gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdi Bashir Jr. is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Hawks.

Pierce is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Blue Hose.

