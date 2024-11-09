Miller scores 18 off the bench, Southern Utah knocks off Florida International 80-75

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Hercy Miller scored 18 points off the bench to lead Southern Utah over Florida International…

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Hercy Miller scored 18 points off the bench to lead Southern Utah over Florida International 80-75 on Saturday night.

Miller also contributed five rebounds for the Thunderbirds (2-0). Tavi Jackson scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 9 from the line. He added nine rebounds and four steals. Jamir Simpson shot 3 of 10 from the field and 10 for 13 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Panthers (0-2) were led by Jayden Brewer, who posted 22 points and seven rebounds. Ashton Williamson added 14 points and five assists. Vianney Salatchoum recorded 10 points and two blocks.

Southern Utah went into the half ahead of Florida International 36-34. Jackson had 10 points in the half. Southern Utah used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 12-point lead at 63-51 with 8 minutes left.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.