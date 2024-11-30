McKeithan and La Salle host Temple

Temple Owls (4-2) at La Salle Explorers (5-2) Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -1.5; over/under is…

Temple Owls (4-2) at La Salle Explorers (5-2)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle plays Temple after Corey McKeithan scored 27 points in La Salle’s 92-77 victory against the Stetson Hatters.

The Explorers are 3-0 on their home court. La Salle ranks eighth in the A-10 with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mac Etienne averaging 2.3.

The Owls have gone 0-1 away from home. Temple averages 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

La Salle scores 78.9 points, 6.4 more per game than the 72.5 Temple allows. Temple averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than La Salle allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKeithan is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Explorers.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 23.3 points for the Owls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.