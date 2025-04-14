Denver hires Tim Bergstraser as men’s basketball coach after successful stint at Division II school

DENVER (AP) — The University of Denver hired Tim Bergstraser on Monday as its men’s basketball coach following his successful…

DENVER (AP) — The University of Denver hired Tim Bergstraser on Monday as its men’s basketball coach following his successful three-year run at Division II Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Bergstraser takes over for Jeff Wulbrun after the school and Wulbrun parted ways last month. The Pioneers went 11-21 in 2024-25.

Bergstraser led the Dragons to a 75-22 mark over his three seasons in charge. MSUM reached the NCAA Central Regional final in 2024-25 for the first time in a decade.

“DU is a big deal, and we have a massive sense of pride in representing this program,” Bergstraser said in a statement. “I am itching to get to work for this university. We are determined to add to the great winning tradition that is already established in this athletic department.”

Prior to taking over as head coach, Bergstraser served as an assistant coach at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, MSUM and Quincy University.

He played at St. Cloud State, where he earned all-conference accolades in 2011-12.

