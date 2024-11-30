Lipscomb wins 82-44 against Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Will Pruitt scored 19 points as Lipscomb beat Alabama A&M 82-44 on Saturday night. Pruitt also…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Will Pruitt scored 19 points as Lipscomb beat Alabama A&M 82-44 on Saturday night.

Pruitt also added six rebounds and four steals for the Bisons (4-4). Gyasi Powell scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Dylan Faulkner added eight points.

The Bulldogs (4-5) were led by EJay Greer, who posted 11 points. Alabama A&M also got eight points from Chad Moodie. Lorenzo Downey had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.