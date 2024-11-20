Lawson’s 23 help Little Rock take down Tulsa 71-57

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Johnathan Lawson had 23 points in Little Rock’s 71-57 victory over Tulsa on Wednesday night. Lawson…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Johnathan Lawson had 23 points in Little Rock’s 71-57 victory over Tulsa on Wednesday night.

Lawson also added seven rebounds and five assists for the Trojans (3-2). Isaiah Lewis added 17 points while shooting 3 for 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. Mwani Wilkinson went 7 of 13 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Tyshawn Archie led the way for the Golden Hurricane (3-2) with 15 points, five assists and two steals. Braeden Carrington added 11 points and six rebounds for Tulsa. Keaston Willis also had eight points.

Lawson scored seven points in the first half and Little Rock went into the break trailing 25-20. Lawson scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Little Rock to a 14-point victory.

