Kenny Noland scores 17 to lead undefeated Columbia to 83-57 victory over New Hampshire

NEW YORK (AP) — Kenny Noland scored 17 points to lead Columbia over New Hampshire 83-57 on Monday night.

Noland shot 7 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Lions (8-0). Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Blair Thompson went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Wildcats (2-8) were led by Antoni Siewruk with 16 points. Khalil Badru added 12 points.

