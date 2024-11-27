Johnson scores 20, Tennessee Tech beats Presbyterian 90-75

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylon Johnson had 20 points in Tennessee Tech’s 90-75 victory against Presbyterian on Wednesday. Johnson also…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylon Johnson had 20 points in Tennessee Tech’s 90-75 victory against Presbyterian on Wednesday.

Johnson also contributed 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Golden Eagles (4-3). Daniel Egbuniwe added 16 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line and also had six rebounds. Kyle Layton shot 5 for 10, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Kaleb Scott finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Hose (5-4). Jaylen Peterson added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Presbyterian.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

