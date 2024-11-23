Johnson leads FGCU against Northeastern after 25-point performance

Northeastern Huskies (4-1) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-4) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts…

Northeastern Huskies (4-1) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-4)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts Northeastern after Dallion Johnson scored 25 points in FGCU’s 74-54 victory against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Eagles have gone 1-1 in home games. FGCU is the best team in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.2 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Huskies are 1-0 on the road. Northeastern averages 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

FGCU scores 63.0 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 65.4 Northeastern gives up. Northeastern averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that FGCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 38.1% and averaging 12.6 points for the Eagles.

Harold Woods is averaging 18.8 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Huskies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

