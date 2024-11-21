Jayden Epps scores 19 and Georgetown beats Mount St. Mary’s 79-51

Jayden Epps had 19 points in Georgetown's 79-51 victory over Mount St. Mary's on Wednesday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayden Epps had 19 points in Georgetown’s 79-51 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Wednesday night.

Epps shot 6 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Hoyas (3-1). Thomas Sorber scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds and five assists. Micah Peavy had 12 points and shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Terrell Ard Jr. led the way for the Mountaineers (3-2) with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists. Mount St. Mary’s also got 10 points and six rebounds from Dola Adebayo. Dallas Hobbs also put up eight points and seven rebounds.

Georgetown took the lead with 19:16 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 35-22 at halftime, with Epps racking up 11 points. Georgetown pulled away with a 13-3 run in the second half to extend a 20-point lead to 30 points. The Hoyas outscored Mount St. Mary’s by 15 points in the final half, as Drew Fielder led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.