Igor Milicic posts 23 points, Zakai Zeigler 19 and No. 11 Tennessee dismantles Austin Peay

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Igor Milicic scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Zakai Zeigler had 19 points and eight assists to lead No. 11 Tennessee to a 103-68 victory over Austin Peay on Sunday afternoon.

Jordan Gainey scored 15, Cade Phillips added 13 and Felix Okpara had 12 points to help the Volunteers (4-0). Jahmai Mashack also scored 10 for Tennessee.

Isaac Haney had 22 points, and LJ Thomas scored 20 to lead the way for the Governors (3-1).

No. 12 BAYLOR 104, TARLETON ST. 41

WACO, Texas (AP) — Cal transfer Jalen Celestine had 20 points and four 3-pointers off the bench to lead six Baylor players scoring in double figures as the 12th-ranked Bears cruised past Tarleton St.

The Bears (3-1) got 17 points from VJ Edgecombe while Duke transfer Jeremy Roach had 14 points and freshman Robert Wright had 12 points and nine assists. Jayden Nunn scored 11 and Josh Ojianwuna 10.

Baylor hasn’t trailed in its three games since a 38-point loss in a season-opening top-10 matchup at Gonzaga.

The Texans (1-4) were led by Joseph Martinez with 11 points. He got into double figures with a 3-pointer in the final minute.

NO. 22 ST. JOHN’S 85, NEW MEXICO 71

NEW YORK (AP) — Rick Pitino defeated his son in their latest coaching clash as No. 22 St. John’s passed its first real test this season, topping New Mexico behind 21 points and 11 rebounds from RJ Luis Jr.

Deivon Smith added 15 points and all five starters scored in double figures for the Red Storm (4-0) to make a winner of their Hall of Fame coach in a family affair at Madison Square Garden.

Richard Pitino, coach of the Lobos, fell to 1-3 in matchups against his father. The previous two losses came when Rick Pitino was at Louisville.

Richard Pitino beat his dad’s Iona team two years ago at The Pit.

With the Red Storm in control late, St. John’s students chanted, “Who’s your daddy?”

Kadary Richmond had 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals for St. John’s. Aaron Scott also scored 14, and Zuby Ejiofor finished with 13 points and 10 boards. Luis added a career-best seven assists.

