Hawthorne scores 21, Northern Colorado takes down South Dakota State 78-69

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Isaiah Hawthorne’s 21 points helped Northern Colorado defeat South Dakota State 78-69 on Thursday night.

Hawthorne added five rebounds for the Bears (3-1). Langston Reynolds scored 16 points, going 7 of 10 from the field. Zack Bloch finished 5 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with 15 points.

Oscar Cluff finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Jackrabbits (2-1). Joe Sayler added 10 points for South Dakota State.

