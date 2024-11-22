Haffner’s 27 lead Evansville past Green Bay 98-81

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Cameron Haffner scored 27 points as Evansville beat Green Bay 98-81 on Friday night. Haffner also…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Cameron Haffner scored 27 points as Evansville beat Green Bay 98-81 on Friday night.

Haffner also had nine rebounds for the Purple Aces (2-4). Joshua Hughes scored 19 points while going 8 of 9 from the field and added five rebounds. Tanner Cuff shot 4 of 5 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Phoenix (2-4) were led in scoring by Anthony Roy, who finished with 31 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Marcus Hall added 17 points for Green Bay. Jeremiah Johnson also put up 11 points.

Evansville led 46-31 at halftime, with Haffner racking up 14 points. Evansville extended its lead to 71-46 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Haffner scored a team-high 13 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

