Georgia Tech wins opener 85-62 over West Georgia behind McCollum’s 18 points and Reeves’ 15

ATLANTA (AP) — Javian McCollum scored 18 points, Kowacie Reeves Jr. added 15 and Georgia Tech won its opener 85-62 against West Georgia on Wednesday night.

McCollum, a senior transfer from Oklahoma, shot 7 of 12 from the field, made three of Georgia Tech’s seven 3-pointers and had five assists. Reeves finished 6-of-13 shooting.

Baye Ndongo added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Georgia Tech. Colorado transfer Luke O’Brien grabbed 10 rebounds to go with eight points for the Yellow Jackets, who outrebounded West Georgia 49-25.

Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 13 points and Kolten Griffin had 11 to lead West Georgia (0-2).

Georgia Tech never trailed and ended the first half on a 17-9 surge for a 50-29 advantage at the break. Terry hit a 3-pointer as five Tech players scored during the stretch. The Yellow Jackets shot 21 of 37 (57%) in the first half.

Reeves’ turnaround jumper between dunks from Ndongo and Duncan Powell stretched the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 69-39 with 12:23 remaining.

Georgia Tech, which finished 14-18 last season, begins its second season under coach Damon Stoudamire. The Yellow Jackets open with seven straight home games, their longest stretch since the 1980-81 season.

West Georgia is playing its first season at the Division I level.

