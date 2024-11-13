Live Radio
East Tennessee State knocks off Tusculum 82-54

The Associated Press

November 13, 2024, 11:31 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Maki Johnson had 12 points in East Tennessee State’s 82-54 win against Tusculum on Wednesday night.

Johnson shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Buccaneers (2-1). Karon Boyd went 5 of 7 from the field to add 11 points. Gabe Sisk went 4 of 5 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Pioneers were led in scoring by Akeem Odusipe, who finished with 10 points. Jason Britton added 10 points for Tusculum. James Swindell also recorded nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

