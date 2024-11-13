East Tennessee State knocks off Tusculum 82-54

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Maki Johnson had 12 points in East Tennessee State’s 82-54 win against Tusculum on Wednesday…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Maki Johnson had 12 points in East Tennessee State’s 82-54 win against Tusculum on Wednesday night.

Johnson shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Buccaneers (2-1). Karon Boyd went 5 of 7 from the field to add 11 points. Gabe Sisk went 4 of 5 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Pioneers were led in scoring by Akeem Odusipe, who finished with 10 points. Jason Britton added 10 points for Tusculum. James Swindell also recorded nine points.

