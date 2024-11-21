Dissette and Miller score 16 lead North Dakota State past Minnesota-Crookston 67-60

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Darik Dissette and Masen Miller both scored 16 points as North Dakota State beat Minnesota-Crookston 67-60…

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Darik Dissette and Masen Miller both scored 16 points as North Dakota State beat Minnesota-Crookston 67-60 on Thursday night.

Dissette also contributed seven rebounds for the Bison (3-3). Miller added six rebounds. Noah Feddersen and Jeremiah Burke both had 10 points.

Reid Grant led the way for the Golden Eagles with 19 points and four assists. Christian Bowen-Webb added 14 points for

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.