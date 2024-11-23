DePaul wins 98-52 against Northern Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — Layden Blocker had 21 points in DePaul’s 98-52 victory against Northern Illinois on Saturday night. Blocker added…

CHICAGO (AP) — Layden Blocker had 21 points in DePaul’s 98-52 victory against Northern Illinois on Saturday night.

Blocker added eight rebounds for the Blue Demons (6-0). Jacob Meyer scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 10, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Conor Enright had 13 points and went 5 of 6 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range).

Quentin Jones finished with 16 points and six rebounds for the Huskies (2-4). Tsvet Sotirov added 11 points and two steals for Northern Illinois. Dominic Gooden also had 10 points and two steals.

DePaul led 51-15 at halftime, with Blocker racking up 16 points. CJ Gunn scored a team-high eight points after the break for DePaul.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

