DePaul defeats Eastern Illinois 78-69

CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Meyer’s 16 points helped DePaul defeat Eastern Illinois 78-69 on Tuesday night. Meyer had five rebounds…

CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Meyer’s 16 points helped DePaul defeat Eastern Illinois 78-69 on Tuesday night.

Meyer had five rebounds for the Blue Demons (5-0). Troy D’Amico scored 14 points while shooting 2 for 4 from beyond the arc and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Rivera shot 5 for 14, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Panthers (1-4) were led in scoring by Kooper Jacobi, who finished with 22 points and eight rebounds. Nakyel Shelton added 17 points and seven rebounds for Eastern Illinois. Zion Fruster also had 12 points.

DePaul led Eastern Illinois at the half, 29-25, with Meyer (10 points) its high scorer before the break. DePaul took the lead for good with 16:49 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from David Skogman to make it a 37-36 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.