Damian Dunn, Guillermo Diaz Graham propel Pittsburgh to 86-62 victory over West Virginia

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Damian Dunn made four 3-pointers and scored 23, Guillermo Diaz Graham added a double-double and Pittsburgh had no problems dispatching West Virginia 86-62 on Friday night.

Dunn hit seven of his 12 shots from the floor — including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc — and 5 of 7 at the free-throw line for the Panthers (4-0). Diaz Graham finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and the second of the junior’s career.

Ishmael Leggett had 15 points and Cameron Corhen scored 14 for Pittsburgh.

Reserve Jonathan Powell hit four 3-pointrs and scored 16 to lead the Mountaineers (2-1) in their first road game of the campaign. Javon Small scored 12.

Dunn, Diaz Graham and Corhen all hit 3-pointers in a 20-8 run by Pittsburgh to begin the game. Dunn hit another 3-pointer and had 11 points in the first half as the Panthers opened up a 44-22 advantage. Small and reserve Eduardo Andre were the only Mountaineers to make multiple shots (2) in falling behind by 22.

Dunn’s 3-pointer with 13:03 remaining upped Pitt’s advantage to 62-31. The Panthers’ lead was still 31 with 5:02 to go.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh will host VMI on Monday in its fifth straight home game to begin the season.

West Virginia returns home to host Iona on Wednesday.

