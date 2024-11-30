Cole has 22, Oakland takes down Toledo 85-52

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — D.Q. Cole had 22 points in Oakland’s 85-52 win over Toledo on Saturday night. Cole also…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — D.Q. Cole had 22 points in Oakland’s 85-52 win over Toledo on Saturday night.

Cole also contributed five rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (2-4). Allen David Mukeba Jr. scored 17 points while shooting 8 of 15 from the field and added six rebounds. Tuburu Niavalurua had 16 points and shot 7 of 10 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Sonny Wilson led the Rockets (5-3) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Javan Simmons added 10 points and eight rebounds for Toledo. Sam Lewis finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

