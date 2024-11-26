Charleston (SC) hosts Northern Kentucky in out-of-conference game

Northern Kentucky Norse (1-4) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-2) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ante Brzovic…

Northern Kentucky Norse (1-4) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-2)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ante Brzovic and Charleston (SC) host Sam Vinson and Northern Kentucky in non-conference action.

The Cougars are 2-1 on their home court. Charleston (SC) ranks third in the CAA with 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Brzovic averaging 13.7.

The Norse are 0-2 in road games. Northern Kentucky ranks eighth in the Horizon League shooting 28.7% from 3-point range.

Charleston (SC) averages 78.5 points, 10.1 more per game than the 68.4 Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky averages 63.2 points per game, 18.0 fewer points than the 81.2 Charleston (SC) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brzovic is scoring 22.7 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Cougars.

Josh Dilling is averaging 12 points for the Norse.

